Spain’s Rosalia wins Grammy for best alternative Latin album for ‘Motomami’

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 0:33
Image of Spanish pop star Rosalia.
Credit: Ted Alexander Sommerville/Shutterstock.com
As announced by the United States Recording Academy, Spanish star Rosalia picked up the Grammy for best alternative or rock Latin album this Sunday, February 5. Her win came in the 65th edition of these awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Catalan artist, who did not attend the pre-gala, was competing with Jorge Drexler’s ‘Ink and Time’, ‘1940 Carmen’, by Mon Laferte; ‘Allegory’, by Gaby Moreno; and ‘Los Años Salvajes’, the album from Fito Paez.
Rosalia also won the award in the same category in 2020, a year in which she was also nominated for the best new artist. In this edition, she also won the best long-form music video for Motomami, her Tik Tok Live Performance.
The huge commercial success of ‘Motomami’ suggested in November that she could possibly also sneak into the album of the year nominations, one of the main categories. Sadly, this is something that did not happen, much to the disappointment of her fans.
In total, Rosalia picked up four Grammys. They were in the sections of best recording engineering, best packaging design, best alternative music album, and the jewel in the crown: best album of the year for ‘Motomami’.
The gap left by Rosalía as the Hispanic representative in the best album of the year category at the 65th US Grammy Awards was filled by the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, with ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’. He made Grammy history by being the first artist to be a finalist in this category with a production entirely in Spanish.
Because of the large number of categories the Grammys recognise, the Recording Academy divided its ceremony into two parts. These were a pre-gala, which is not televised, and where most of the awards are presented, followed by the main televised ceremony, as reported by 20minutos.es.
