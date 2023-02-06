UK and Welsh governments to explore new rail links between south Wales and England

This project will focus on relieving congestion on the M4, a vital connector between south Wales and the rest of the UK

UK Transport Minister, Richard Holden, confirmed: “Delivering better transport links is a vital part of how we transform opportunities for people from across the United Kingdom.”

“That’s why I am so delighted that, working with the Welsh Government, we are getting the ball rolling on in-depth work to boost connectivity and drive growth.”

The Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, said: “Good transport connections between south Wales and western England are essential for the economy in Wales, enabling businesses to grow and flourish and making life easier for people to travel for work and leisure.”