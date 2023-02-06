UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
UK and Welsh governments to explore new rail links between south Wales and England

By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 13:18

UK and Welsh governments to explore new rail links between south Wales and England. Image: UK Government / Department of Transport.

The study, which is backed by £2.7M of UK government funding, will look at options for new railway stations and rail services on the South Wales Main Line.

This project will focus on relieving congestion on the M4, a vital connector between south Wales and the rest of the UK

UK Transport Minister, Richard Holden, confirmed: “Delivering better transport links is a vital part of how we transform opportunities for people from across the United Kingdom.”

“That’s why I am so delighted that, working with the Welsh Government, we are getting the ball rolling on in-depth work to boost connectivity and drive growth.”

The Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, said: “Good transport connections between south Wales and western England are essential for the economy in Wales, enabling businesses to grow and flourish and making life easier for people to travel for work and leisure.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

