By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 18:14

Unprecedented move sees Israel agree to help Syrian earthquake rescue efforts after request from Moscow

At the request of Moscow, Israel agreed to help with rescue efforts after the earthquake in Syria.

As reported by the Haaretz news outlet, citing sources, said that in an unprecedented move, at the request of Moscow, Israel has agreed to provide assistance to Syria. This comes in the aftermath of the horrific earthquake that struck this morning, Monday, February 6.

The publication noted that the decision to send urgent humanitarian aid to Syria was made in Israel after a corresponding request was received from Russia. Specifically, aid will be provided in the form of medicines and essentials for the victims of the earthquake.

According to the outlet, the Israeli authorities do not intend to send their medical specialists to Syria, but they are considering opening a border crossing in the Golan Heights. Once this is done, the affected Syrians will be allowed to enter Israel and seek medical help. The option of providing medical care in Turkey is also being considered they added.

Israel’s step in agreeing to help is a massive one considering the two countries have been at war since 1948 and do not have diplomatic relations.

