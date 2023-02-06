UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 5:51

At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation

At least 139 people are reported to have died in Turkey and Syria after a powerful earthquake struck the Nurdagi region in the Gaziantep Province of southern Turkey.

 

UPDATE: Monday, February 6 at 5:58am

The death toll has risen to at least 139 now in Turkey and Syria with around 800 more injured. Some reports place the total even higher and considering the circumstances that is sadly very possible.

Across the border in the Syrian town of Sarmada, the massive tremor reportedly flattened a complete row of buildings.

UPDATE: Monday, February 6 at 4:58am

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to at least 28 people. A total of 20 are said to have perished in Turkey and another eight in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Hundreds of people are known to have been injured but it is impossible to report an actual total at this point.

UPDATE: Monday, February 6 at 4:30am

At least 15 people are reported to have been killed as a result of the enormous earthquake that hit southern Turkey in the early hours of today, Monday, February 6.

There were 10 fatalities confirmed in the city of Sanlıurfa, where 16 buildings fell. Another five people were reported dead in Osmaniye, where, according to the governor, 34 buildings collapsed.

Turkey’s interior ministry has placed the country on its highest possible alert level of 4. According to the mayor of the city of Adana, 17 and 14-story buildings have collapsed. The Turkish Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu, has reportedly requested international aid.

Heartbreaking footage of an eight-storey building collapsing in the city of Diyarbakir appeared online, retweeted by the BNO News Live site.

A video said to be from Hatay province suggests that a gas pipeline exploded after the quake.

A large fire has broken out in the city of Kahramanmaras, as a result of the tremor, as shown by a video posted online by RawNews1st.

Monday, February 6 at 2:47am

A massive earthquake measuring a preliminary 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey this morning, Monday, February 6. Multiple buildings have collapsed and residents are believed to be trapped in the rubble.

The exact strength of the quake could be adjusted once the seismologists review their data and calculations.

As reported by the USGS, the tremor occurred at 4:17am local time in the Nurdagi region in the province of Gaziantep. Its epicentre was estimated to have been some 37 km northwest of the main city of Gaziantep and at a shallow depth of 24.1km.

Initial footage uploaded onto social media shows that substantial damage has been caused to buildings.

Social media users have reported feeling the tremor as far afield as Israel, Syria, Cyprus, Iraq, Palestine, and Lebanon. One video posted on Twitter showed the contents of a Beirut supermarket scattered over the floor.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

