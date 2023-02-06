By Imran Khan • 06 February 2023 • 11:04

WEATHER: Temperatures to drop across Spain as snowfall forecasted at lower altitudes. Photo by Kate Isaeva Shutterstock.com

MET department in Spain says the second week of February will see temperatures drop along with snowfall even in the eastern part of the peninsula

After a weekend of mild weather, temperatures in Spain are forecasted to drastically drop, as snowfall is expected even at lower altitudes.

According to AEMET, the rainfall is expected to be divided between two storms.

“One that surrounds the Mediterranean and will provide sufficient moisture to areas of the east and center of the peninsula, and another that will form near the southwest of the peninsula and will affect that area above all”.

Intermittent rainfall is also forecasted for the Canaries throughout the week.

Meanwhile, snow is expected to set in the next few days, as it is expected to fall in regions where it is not so common.

As per El Tiempo, the Met department suggests that areas that will receive snowfall include the interior of the Valencian Community, eastern Castilla La Mancha, and Andalusia, along with even high areas of the Canary Islands.

Other parts where snow has also been forecast include the northern areas such as Catalonia, the northern plateau and mountain areas such as the Pyrenees, and the Central and Iberian regions.

In the north of the peninsula, the snow level is expected to be at around 300 to 400 metres, while areas of central Spain along with the peninsular will have snow at 700 to 800 metres.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.