Yorkshire Live reported on Monday, February 6 that officers were called to the home just after 8 am over concerns for the children. Paramedics who had been called to the home asked for assistance from the police as they were concerned for their safety.

On entering the premises they found three children and a woman with serious injuries caused by a bladed weapon. All the victims are said to have been hospitalised after receiving treatment at the scene.

It is understood that the children are two boys and a girl, but no ages have been provided.

Yorkshire police remain on the scene, with the road on which the house is located, remaining closed to the public.

A statement issued by DCI Sam Freeman said: “Enquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a serious and distressing incident in Huddersfield and we fully appreciate the concern it will cause in the local community.