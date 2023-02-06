By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 15:02
British police scene - Image Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com
Yorkshire Live reported on Monday, February 6 that officers were called to the home just after 8 am over concerns for the children. Paramedics who had been called to the home asked for assistance from the police as they were concerned for their safety.
On entering the premises they found three children and a woman with serious injuries caused by a bladed weapon. All the victims are said to have been hospitalised after receiving treatment at the scene.
It is understood that the children are two boys and a girl, but no ages have been provided.
Yorkshire police remain on the scene, with the road on which the house is located, remaining closed to the public.
A statement issued by DCI Sam Freeman said: “Enquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a serious and distressing incident in Huddersfield and we fully appreciate the concern it will cause in the local community.
“Detectives are conducting enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has taken place and an arrest has now been made as part of those investigations.”
No more details have been provided regarding the attempted murder of three children and a woman, with updates expected from police once they have a clearer picture of what transpired this morning.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.