Adif to install more than 1,000 electric vehicle charging points across Spain

By Imran Khan • 07 February 2023 • 19:25

Adif to install 1,000 electric vehicle charging points across Spain. Photo by Southworks Shutterstock.com

Adif y Adif Alta Velocidad has signed a contract worth €28.8 million to install more than 1000 electric vehicle charging points in Spain across all autonomous communities

More than 1,000 charging points for electric cars will be set up in Spain by Adif y Adif Alta Velocidad, after they signed a contract on Tuesday, February 7.

The project which aims to cover all autonomous communities will be completed at a cost of €28.8 million.

According to La Vanguardia, this project is a commitment by Adif towards “the development of electromobility in Spain” as it aims to “promote clean transport in transfers to and from the train stations”.

This project will receive funding from the European Union and is scheduled to be executed within 30 months.

The aim to install the electric charging ports is a part of Adif´s “Plan to Fight Climate Change”.

Through this plan, the company wants to promote “sustainable mobility and electromobility as a tool to meet the objectives of decarbonization of economic activity”.

The list of car parks where these electric chargers will be installed includes the following: