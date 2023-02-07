Almeria joins in the commemoration of World Cancer Day

The day began with a speech by cancer patient, Maria Angeles Arcos, who spoke on behalf of the patients, recalling aspects of utmost importance with regard to the prevention of this disease, such as healthy lifestyle habits, participation in early diagnosis programmes and support for research.

After her speech, Maria del Mar Vazquez confirmed that making cancer visible, “is giving a voice to the people who suffer from it. It is showing them that they are not alone. It is sharing their fight. Never surrender”.

Finally, the mayoress stressed the importance of normalisation. “We must lose our fear of the word cancer. You don’t mention what you don’t understand or don’t master. We are understanding cancer, we are mastering it and we are defeating it. That is why we name it normally and without fear. Healing begins with normalisation,” she concluded.