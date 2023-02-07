Almeria joins in the commemoration of World Cancer Day

UPDATE: Death toll passes 3,700 in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
By Anna Ellis • 07 February 2023 • 13:21

The event took place in the Plaza de la Constitucion and was presided over by the Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez.

The day began with a speech by cancer patient, Maria Angeles Arcos, who spoke on behalf of the patients, recalling aspects of utmost importance with regard to the prevention of this disease, such as healthy lifestyle habits, participation in early diagnosis programmes and support for research.

After her speech, Maria del Mar Vazquez confirmed that making cancer visible, “is giving a voice to the people who suffer from it. It is showing them that they are not alone. It is sharing their fight. Never surrender”.

Finally, the mayoress stressed the importance of normalisation. “We must lose our fear of the word cancer. You don’t mention what you don’t understand or don’t master. We are understanding cancer, we are mastering it and we are defeating it. That is why we name it normally and without fear. Healing begins with normalisation,” she concluded.

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

