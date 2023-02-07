Almeria’s Councillor for Safety and Mobility requests definitive rules and regulations

The rules pertain to personal mobility vehicles (PMVs), mostly electric scooters, which have arrived in cities as an alternative form of transport and are the object, in many cases, of incidents in the coexistence that occurs between pedestrians and drivers.

Garcia Lorca added that “these vehicles should not go on pavements or go through urban tunnels, nor circulate on interurban roads, motorways or dual carriageways, as well as establishing their maximum speed at 25 km/h and their drivers must comply with this like all the others”.

“There are aspects relating to the use of scooters that have yet to be regulated by the DGT. DGT’s director, Pere Navarro, confirmed he will discuss, insurance and compulsory helmet use as well as a minimum age for riding an electric scooter,” she added.