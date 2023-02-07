By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 0:58

Image of Russian troops in Ukraine. Credit: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

NATO soldiers are fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries claimed the Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner.

According to Colonel Markus Reisner, the military strategist of the Austrian Ministry of Defence, Ukraine does not need NATO soldiers, as they are already there on the frontlines as mercenaries.

As reported by RIA Novosti, Reisner’s remark came in response to a question during a press conference at the AIES Institute. One of the journalists asked him who would be managing the proposed transfer of tanks to Ukraine – NATO servicemen or Ukrainians.

Reisner replied that if the military from Austria or NATO countries retired from service and became mercenaries, then they could no longer be considered representatives of the armies of their states.

He explained that the serviceman takes off his uniform, signs a contract and goes to Ukraine – now he is not a soldier, for example, of the Austrian armed forces, but a contract mercenary. In his opinion, there are a large number of mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine and not soldiers of the alliance.

Earlier, Viktor Zolotov, the head of the Russian Guard, announced an increase in the number of mercenaries from European countries fighting on the side of the armed forces of Ukraine. These mercenaries have considerable experience of participating in armed conflicts in various countries of the world, as well as relevant training he suggested.

Last December, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the People’s Militia of the LPR, claimed that he had proof that mercenaries from more than 30 countries are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian military.

According to him, most of the conversations recorded by intelligence networks were in English with various dialects, along with some in the German, French, Italian and Polish languages.

___________________________________________________________

