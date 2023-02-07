By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 16:20

Son of legendary Brazilian footballer will sign for one of LaLiga's giants. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

THE son of a Brazilian footballing legend is reportedly heading to one of LaLiga’s giants, as reported on Tuesday, February 7.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has announced that his son is set to sign for LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

According to reports from Spain, 17-year-old son João Mendes will sign for Barcelona and will follow in the footsteps of his father.

“I can confirm Barcelona will sign João, Barça has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son,” Ronaldinho told RAC1.

Ronaldinho, 45, who is considered one of the best footballers to have ever played the game, played 145 times for the Spanish giants between 2003-2008 and scored 70 goals.

The news comes after another Barca legend reportedly confirmed he would be rejoining the club.

On Saturday, February 4, Lionel Messi, 35, confirmed in an interview that he will return to Barcelona, however, it won’t be to play football.

Messi told Olé newspaper that Barcelona was his home and that he would return to the club once his football career was over.

He said: “When I end my career, I will return to Barcelona, it’s my home.”

Asked whether he would once again play for Barcelona, he said “that is still open.”

