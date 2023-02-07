BREAKING: Greg Hands confirmed as new UK Conservative Party chairman

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 12:47

New UK Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands. Picture courtesy of Facebook

Greg Hands has been confirmed as the new UK Conservative Party chairman.

Mr Hands, seen as a firm ally of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is replacing Nadhim Zahawi who was sacked by the PM just over a week ago.

In total there have been five new appointments announced as part of the PM’s mini-reshuffle.

These are:

• Grant Shapps – Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

• Kemi Badenoch – Secretary of State for Business and Trade

• Lucy Frazer – Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport

• Michelle Donelan – Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

• Greg Hands – new Tory Party chairman

In addition, the Prime Minister has announced the creation of four new Government departments this morning, Tuesday, February 7.

According to a Tweet from the PM, “These departments will ensure the right skills and teams are delivering for the British people.”

The departments are that for Energy, Security and Net Zero, and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

There will also now be a Department for Business and Trade, and a new Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

New Conservative Party Chairman Mr Hands, the Conservative MP for Chelsea & Fulham, Tweeted: “I am excited to be asked by Rishi Sunak

to be Chairman of the Conservatives.

“I joined the Party in 1986 – a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 – an honour to chair it in 2023!

“The work starts right away.”

Mr Sunak has been seeking a new party chairman for more than a week now, following the departure of Mr Zahawi.

The prime minister sacked Mr Zahawi after an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, concluded that he had breached the ministerial code by failing to be transparent about the multimillion-pound settlement with HM Revenue and Customs reached while he was chancellor, which included paying a penalty.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.