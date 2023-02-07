By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 17:54
A massive fire has broken out this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, at the Edge Autonomy facility, a US-run drone production factory in the town of Marupe, Latvia.
⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Massive fire has broken out at a US drone production factory in Marupe, Latvia. pic.twitter.com/DiJJ5lYLTM
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 7, 2023
According to the latest online reports, at least 50 firefighters are tackling the blaze which started ‘suddenly’. It is also being reported that due to the nature of the fire, it could take many hours to extinguish it.
The Nexta news outlet said that the factory supplies drone technology to around 70 countries globally, including government and commercial clients. Ukraine is also said to be one of its customers.
