By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 17:54

A huge fire has broken out at a US drone manufacturing facility in the town of Marupe in Latvia.

A massive fire has broken out this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, at the Edge Autonomy facility, a US-run drone production factory in the town of Marupe, Latvia.

⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Massive fire has broken out at a US drone production factory in Marupe, Latvia. pic.twitter.com/DiJJ5lYLTM — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 7, 2023

According to the latest online reports, at least 50 firefighters are tackling the blaze which started ‘suddenly’. It is also being reported that due to the nature of the fire, it could take many hours to extinguish it.

The Nexta news outlet said that the factory supplies drone technology to around 70 countries globally, including government and commercial clients. Ukraine is also said to be one of its customers.

The "Edge Autonomy" drone manufacturing plant caught fire in #Latvia The "Edge Autonomy" facility produces drone technology that is supplied to government and commercial customers in nearly 70 countries. The "Edge Autonomy" drones are also supplied to the Ukrainian Army. pic.twitter.com/p7ie7LbsGw — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 7, 2023

