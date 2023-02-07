UPDATE: Death toll passes 3,700 in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
By Chris King • 07 February 2023

A huge fire has broken out at a US drone manufacturing facility in the town of Marupe in Latvia.

 

A massive fire has broken out this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7,  at the Edge Autonomy facility, a US-run drone production factory in the town of Marupe, Latvia.

According to the latest online reports, at least 50 firefighters are tackling the blaze which started ‘suddenly’. It is also being reported that due to the nature of the fire, it could take many hours to extinguish it.

The Nexta news outlet said that the factory supplies drone technology to around 70 countries globally, including government and commercial clients. Ukraine is also said to be one of its customers.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

