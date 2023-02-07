By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 18:28

Leyton Orient football legend Peter Allen passes away aged 76

Peter Allen, the player who held the record for the most appearances for Leyton orient passed away at the age of 76.

Peter Allen, the player who held the record for the most appearances for London club Leyton Orient, passed away yesterday, Monday, February 6, aged 76. Between 1965 and 1978, the midfield dynamo turned out 490 times for the Os.

The club posted a tribute on its official Twitter profile that read: “The O’s will wear black armbands tonight, in memory of our all-time appearance record holder Peter Allen. Rest in peace, Peter”.

🙏 The O's will wear black armbands tonight, in memory of our all time appearance record holder Peter Allen. Rest in peace, Peter. #LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/eWmp7pG3r9 — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) February 7, 2023

Allen started out with Tottenham as a schoolboy but was quickly spotted by scouts while aged 17 and signed for Orient by then-boss Dave Sexton. He racked up a total of 29 goals along the way. In 1976 the legendary star broke the club record that had been held by Arthur Wood.

Following a long career at Brisbane Road he ended his playing days across London with Millwall. Here he was reunited with his former manager George Petchey but sadly an injury saw him having to retire from football at the age of 32.

The midfielder had a reputation as a tough, but fair, tackler in the middle of the park. In 1970 Allen turned down a big move to Everton but preferred to stay in London as opposed to going to Goodison Park.

The highlights of his time at Leyton Orient included almost winning promotion from what was then the second division of English football in 1974. His team came within one point of securing promotion to the old First Division. In 1978, they also reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.

