By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 2:49

Reports of suspected active shooter at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Delaware

Police units have responded to reports of an active shooter at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Delaware.

Police units and state troopers are said to be responding this evening, Monday, February 6, to reports of a shooting incident during a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Delaware.

A tweet from Delaware State Police read: “Troopers and detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown. There are no injuries and patrons are clearing from the area. More details to follow as the investigation unfolds”.

There is said to be a heavy police presence in the area and unconfirmed online reports suggest that two individuals have been injured.

Clarification: No known gunshot victims. No suspect has been taken into custody. Investigation will be continuing into the evening. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) February 7, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.