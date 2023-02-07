By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 19:31

WWE Hall of Fame legend rushed to hospital after 'serious medical episode'

After suffering what was described as a ‘serious medical episode’, the WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Florida.

It has been revealed today, Tuesday, February 7, that Jerry Lawler, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, was rushed to hospital last night, Monday 6. According to pwinsider.com, he suffered a ‘serious medical episode’ and was admitted to a facility in Florida.

The 73-year-old wrestling great had apparently been staying at his Florida condo at the time of the incident. As reported by the popular wrestling news outlet, it is thought that Lawler had earlier been out with friends for lunch.

As neither Lawler’s family nor the WWE had issued any statement, PWInsider respectfully kept the news a secret after finding out but then Ricky Moton posted today on Twitter: “Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future”.

Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future. ❤️ https://t.co/TLcBP9EUH4 — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023

