Chinese surveillance balloons over the U.S. not new says Pentagon

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 February 2023 • 10:26

Chinese surveillance balloon - Image Twitter RawsAlerts

The general responsible for the security of North American airspace has said that Chinese surveillance balloons are not a new phenomenon, but rather that they were not always noticed by the Pentagon.

General Glen VanHerck told the Washington Post on Tuesday, February 7 that several such balloons were identified during former President Donald Trump´s time in office, this is a reference to Republican Party anger with current President Joe Biden.

VanHerck said that balloons have been detected at least five times, including over Texas, Florida, Hawaii and Guam. All these areas have military bases according to the General.

Saying it was a “worrying shortcoming” he added: “It was my job to detect these threats and I have to admit that we didn’t succeed.”

The balloon was ultimately shot down on February 4 after its flight path suggested it would travel from Montana across the country all the way to New York.

Video of the Chinese surveillance balloon shoot-down. Looks like a F-22 was the aircraft that was utilized. pic.twitter.com/bLPPEM3FN6 — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) February 4, 2023

Bloomberg has also reported sources that say such balloons have been spotted over strategic military sites and during Trump´s time in office, including naval ports.

Biden had played down the incident of the spy balloon saying it “does not worsen the relationship between China and the United States,” perhaps reflecting the reality that the two countries are involved in spying on each other.

According to the reports the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down this week was substantially larger than many of those spotted in the past, suggesting that either activity has picked up or more sophisticated equipment is being used to spy on the U.S. The question is whether this is the only country where China is engaged in such activities.

