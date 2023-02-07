Commercial Revitalisation Campaign for “Valentine’s Day” in Torremolinos

This campaign serves as support and promotion for the traditional commerce of the municipality, and an incentive for neighbours and visitors.

This Valentine’s Day campaign proved so successful in its previous two years that the Trader’s Association and Torremolinos Town Hall decided to collaborate and make the campaign a reality once again.

For each purchase or consumption made in an establishment in the Centre of Torremolinos, customers will be given a free ticket for an hour of free parking (for each purchase made) and will also be entered in a prize draw.

On February 14, 1.000 balloons will be distributed among the customers and the establishments of the Centre of Torremolinos.

On February 16, a raffle will be held among all customers who redeem their tickets during the campaign. Three lucky customers will win a prize from the following raffled gifts: A hotel night with a jacuzzi, a romantic dinner and a basket of romantic products.