Construction Project for Flood Prevention and Adaptation of the Adra Riverbed

By Anna Ellis • 07 February 2023 • 14:18

Construction Project for Flood Prevention and Adaptation of the Adra Riverbed. Image: Adra City Council.

With Adra being the owner of several flood planes after tireless calls and meetings the Mayor of Adra, Manuel Cortes, finally sees action being taken.

On Monday, February 6, Adra Town Hall confirmed the day was historic as it presented the Construction Project for Flood Prevention and Adaptation of the Adra Riverbed.

The mayor expressed his satisfaction: “Today we are taking a definitive step on the road we have been walking to respond to a historical demand of the residents of Adra, which is the improvement of the Adra riverbed.”

“This project will avoid disasters and we will not have to lament personal or material damage as happened in 1973 or what happened in the Levante Almeria wadis in 2012”, he said.

The mayor also explained that this project “as well as being important because it guarantees the protection of our citizens and of the homes and agricultural land in the municipality, has other benefits for the town, such as its growth. A growth that has been tremendously limited for all these years due to the fact that the town has large areas classified as flood-prone.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

