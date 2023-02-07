Crypto News: Big Eyes Coin achieves $23.5 million pre-sale milestone while Dogecoin and Shiba Inu surge

By EWN • 07 February 2023 • 11:15

In today’s crypto news, we can see that the meme token market is flourishing. The two top meme tokens by market capitalisation have surged in value, showing the explosive growth meme tokens can enjoy in times of market volatility. While the global market capitalisation has declined by 2.20% in the past twenty-four hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have risen considerably.

Another meme token that is ready to grace the crypto market is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). This platform has deviated from the common dog theme associated with meme tokens to adopt a feline mascot. This has undoubtedly contributed to its success thus far in its presale, as it has raised a staggering $23.5 million at the time of writing. Let’s find out more about these cryptocurrencies and their current trend below!

Big Eyes Coin – A platform for any crypto enthusiast

Big Eyes Coin has introduced itself to the crypto market as a meme token filled with utility. The platform has plans to release an NFT collection of the famous feline mascot, which experts predict will become one of the top ten projects in the NFT space. So, what else can we expect from the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem?

Every crypto enthusiast wants to check the possible returns they could receive from their initial investment, and Big Eyes Coin created an ROI calculator that lets you track this! The calculator allows you to enter the number of BIG tokens you own, or you can connect your wallet, and it will link them automatically.

You can check how much your BIG tokens are worth at specific price points! Another benefit of the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem is its commitment to charity. The platform has dedicated 5% of its tokens to a charity wallet that will regularly contribute to ocean conservation efforts.

Shiba Inu Surges 24%

Although the Shiba Inu platform joined the crypto market to poke fun and challenge the dominance of Dogecoin in the crypto ecosystem, this cryptocurrency quickly rose to fame. Shiba Inu saw one of the most explosive starts to its crypto journey, increasing its market capitalisation by 48,000,000% in its first ten months.

Shiba Inu declined with the rest of the crypto market in 2022. The platform however is back on a positive trajectory, increasing its market capitalisation by 25.75% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

This growth could be attributed to Shiba Inu’s new layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium. The Shibarium blockchain utilises Ethereum’s blockchain technology and newly updated consensus algorithm, reducing energy consumption while increasing transaction speed!

Dogecoin – The Meme Coin market pioneer

While Dogecoin may have been created as a joke by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, the platform pioneered the meme coin market and was one of the first cryptocurrencies to be wholeheartedly committed to its community.

Dogecoin’s primary use is as a tipping currency on Twitter and Reddit to reward content creators for their work. More companies are adopting the meme coin as a valid currency, increasing its real-world utility.

The Dogecoin platform has seen volatility since its inception. However, this allows the meme coin to offer explosive returns if purchased at the right time and price. Dogecoin is currently experiencing a positive trend, increasing its market capitalisation by 6.87% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

While January was a predominantly positive month for the crypto market, the global crypto market capitalisation started to decline in February. The top meme tokens however in the market are still performing well, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu experiencing positive trends in the past seven days while Big Eyes Coin raises mammoth amounts in its presale.

Big Eyes Coin has extended the expiration date of its final promo code. The ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ promo code will be eligible to use until the 20th of February, allowing you to obtain 200% bonus tokens with your purchase.

