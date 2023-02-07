By Imran Khan • 07 February 2023 • 17:34

Dad found guilty of killing his daughter in UK by gross negligence. Image: facebook.com/kaylea.titford.5

A man has been found guilty by UK court over gross negligence of his teenage daughter who was found dead at home in conditions ‘unfit for animals’

A court in the UK has found 45-year-old Alun Titford guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence after his teenage daughter died.

According to reports by the police, 16-year-old Keylea Titford was morbidly obese and was found dead at her home in conditions that have been described as unfit for animals.

A statement by Mold Crown Court, cited by the Mirror said, “Kaylea, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, died after suffering inflammation and infection from ulceration, arising from obesity and immobility”.

The body of Kaylea was found at her house in Powys, Wales by emergency services workers, who stated that they fell sick, “due to a rotting smell in her room.”

She was found on October 10, 2022, as the emergency workers also discovered maggots feeding on her body.

The court was also informed that her bed was full of urine and excrement, as she was found lying over dog toilet training pads.

Bottles of urine were also found in her bedroom and it was described to be dirty as well as cluttered.

As per the court, Kaylea attended Newtown High School and had not returned to school after the COVID lockdown in March 2020.

The prosecutor fighting the case stated that Kaylea had gained weight since the lockdown and was unable to use the wheelchair, as it was too small for her.

Meanwhile, Judge Justice Griffiths who was presiding over the case said that “There can be no doubt this case passes the custody threshold”.

Griffiths has also been reported to have given an exemption to the jury for a period of 10 years, stating that “there had been a lot of difficult and a lot of expert evidence”.

“The subject matter was, no doubt, unusually distressing”, he added.

A statement issued by Jonathon Rees, chief inspector said, “This investigation has been extensive, and at times harrowing given Kaylea’s age and the conditions she was living in, yet our officers and partners have worked diligently and professionally throughout”.

He added, “The circumstances of Kaylea’s death were tragic, and her parents will have to live with the part they played in that for the rest of their lives”.

Both Titford along with his partner will now be given their sentences on March 1.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.