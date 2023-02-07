Digital city facilities peripheral office to open in Retamar and El Toyo neighbourhood

The new premises will extend the network of existing municipal peripheral offices spread throughout the municipality: Nueva Andalucia, Ciudad Jardin, Cabo de Gata, La Canada, El Alquian and the General Registry itself.

The announcement was made during the course of the ordinary plenary session held on Friday, February 3, in response to the motion presented by Ciudadanos requesting the establishment of a municipal administrative office for the elderly and people with disabilities, which was unanimously approved.

The councillor advocated that in these peripheral centres, “preferential attention to these groups, even establishing a specific time slot in the opening hours to facilitate the provision of services demanded by their users”.