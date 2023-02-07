UPDATE: Death toll passes 3,700 in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Trending:

Digital city facilities peripheral office to open in Retamar and El Toyo neighbourhood

By Anna Ellis • 07 February 2023 • 13:50

Digital city facilities peripheral office to open in Retamar and El Toyo neighbourhood. Image: Almeria City Council.

The Councillor for Public Function, Juan Jose Alonso confirmed that these new municipal offices in Retamar and El Toyo respond “to the real needs of this part of the city”, which is becoming more and more consolidated in terms of population, facilities and services.

The new premises will extend the network of existing municipal peripheral offices spread throughout the municipality: Nueva Andalucia, Ciudad Jardin, Cabo de Gata, La Canada, El Alquian and the General Registry itself.

The announcement was made during the course of the ordinary plenary session held on Friday, February 3, in response to the motion presented by Ciudadanos requesting the establishment of a municipal administrative office for the elderly and people with disabilities, which was unanimously approved.

The councillor advocated that in these peripheral centres, “preferential attention to these groups, even establishing a specific time slot in the opening hours to facilitate the provision of services demanded by their users”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading