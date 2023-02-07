English golfer Justin Rose secures ‘amazing’ first PGA Tour title in four years

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 9:41

English golf star Justin Rose. almonfoto/Shutterstock.com

English golfer Justin Rose has celebrated his first PGA Tour victory in four years as he triumphed at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in California.

Former Real Madrid and Wales football star Gareth Bale finished in joint-16th place in the amateur competition.

England star Rose, aged 42, completed the final nine holes yesterday, Monday, February 6, to finish on 18 under and win by three strokes.

The victory also earned Rose qualification for this year’s prestigious US Masters tournament at Augusta.

The final round had been suspended on Sunday because of darkness.

Rose, who won the 2013 US Open, said: “I feel like I have been fortunate enough to win at some great venues, but Pebble’s right up there.

“When you’re a bit starved for a win as well, the fact that it came today on a weather day like we had and at a venue that we had today was just worth waiting for.”

It was Rose’s 11th PGA Tour victory, but his first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

The victory is also likely to all-but guarantee him a spot in Europe’s Ryder Cup team for 2023 event in Rome in September.

Former world number one Rose led by two shots on 15 under when the pro event resumed yesterday, and hit three more birdies to card a six-under round of 66.

Americans Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu finished joint second, three strokes behind.

“Time flies by, doesn’t it? It’s amazing how long it has been,” Rose told CBS immediately after securing victory.

“This is just a moment to say thanks to the people that believe in me more than probably I do.

“My team have been incredible, obviously my family at home. And to my squad, there’s been lots of people who have rallied around me, and I’ve just had an unbelievable week.”

