Enormous sports complex in the town of Casares set to become a reality

“This is a project that will have a great impact on job creation for the inhabitants of the municipality,” confirmed the Councillor for Town Planning, Juan Luis Villalon.

The sports complex will have two 11-a-side football pitches, with their respective 7-a-side football pitches for goal training, paddle and tennis courts, as well as a running track running through the natural surroundings of the plot.

A gymnasium specialising in high performance and professional training for football players, with an adjoining heated swimming pool and spa and physical recovery area, and a top quality hotel building with a minimum category of 4 or 5 stars will be provided for the exclusive accommodation of users.

“This new project places the municipality as a centre for sports tourism and especially for professional football, as it is designed as a training and rest centre for elite football teams,” confirmed the Councillor.