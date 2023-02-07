UPDATE: Death toll passes 3,700 in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Enormous sports complex in the town of Casares set to become a reality

By Anna Ellis • 07 February 2023 • 15:52

Enormous sports complex in the town of Casares set to become a reality. Image: Casares City Council.

The Casares Town Council unanimously approved the project for the construction of an elite sports complex in Paraje Linares, near Casares Costa.

“This is a project that will have a great impact on job creation for the inhabitants of the municipality,” confirmed the Councillor for Town Planning, Juan Luis Villalon.

The sports complex will have two 11-a-side football pitches, with their respective 7-a-side football pitches for goal training, paddle and tennis courts, as well as a running track running through the natural surroundings of the plot.

A gymnasium specialising in high performance and professional training for football players, with an adjoining heated swimming pool and spa and physical recovery area, and a top quality hotel building with a minimum category of 4 or 5 stars will be provided for the exclusive accommodation of users.

“This new project places the municipality as a centre for sports tourism and especially for professional football, as it is designed as a training and rest centre for elite football teams,” confirmed the Councillor.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

