Finland ready for NATO membership without Sweden

By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 0:38

Image of NATO and Finnish flags. Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/shutterstock

According to a source of a Finnish newspaper, Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership without Sweden.

Finland is ready to become a NATO member without Sweden if Turkey or Hungary only ratify Helsinki’s application to join the alliance. This was reported by the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti today Monday, February 6.

According to the newspaper, this issue was discussed last week in the circles of the country’s leading politicians. “We have to face the facts: we are Russia’s border neighbour. The geopolitical situation in Sweden is completely different compared to ours”, a source familiar with Finland’s foreign and domestic policy explained.

The news outlet also reported that Finland wanted to agree with Turkey before the end of the year. “Turkey has no problems with Finland’s membership in NATO”, the source concluded.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto suggested previously that Helsinki did not rule out continuing the process of joining NATO without Sweden, as reported by rg.ru.

