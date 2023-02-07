Fondon to have large green lung to commemorate the historic event that saved it

The park will be called El Jardin de los Repobladores in honour of the 44 new settlers, most of them from Valdepenas (Jaen), who gave a second life to the town.

Last year, the residents of Fondon commemorated the 450th anniversary of this historic event. In 1568 the Morisco Rebellion took place in the Kingdom of Granada, giving rise to the so-called War of the Alpujarras (1568-1571). After the victory of the Christian troops, King Philip II decreed the expulsion of the Moors from the Kingdom, which led to the depopulation of the villages, including Fondon. It was in 1572 when the monarch ordered the repopulation of Fondon with Old Christians, mainly from Valdepenas de Jaen.

This decision enabled this town, in the heart of the Alpujarra of Almería, to save itself from extinction. Of the 44 new settlers that came to Fondon, more than 30 were former residents of Valdepenas de Jaen.

Many years later, in February 2001, historians from both towns got in touch with each other to study and learn about their shared past. This contact was taken up again in March 2002 to raise the idea of twinning with the town councils. After the good reception of both corporations, personal contact was initiated between the mayors and the twinning became a reality.