Fuengirola’s green lung area is set to become a reality

“It will be the largest green space in the city, a different and modern park. With an innovative design, integrated into the surroundings and in keeping with the image of the New Fuengirola. A recreational area, with lots of vegetation and which will have elements of enjoyment for all age groups in the city”, explained the mayoress, Ana Mula.

The project envisages the provision of the following sports facilities: a climbing wall, 7-a-side football pitch, handball and volleyball courts, pump track (BMX-type obstacle course for bicycles), running lanes, a cycle lane for adults, as well as another cycle lane exclusively for children.

The new park will also have places for relaxation and socialising. Of the 30,000 square metres of the plot, more than half, 16,000 square metres, will be landscaped, with some 337 trees and more than 11,000 shrubs to be planted.

Apart from the aforementioned sports facilities, the design of the park includes an 843-metre space for picnic areas and a 674-square-metre central square. In addition, in the area where the climbing wall will be located, an area with tables and a grandstand will be installed to organise open-air shows and events. There will also be an area of almost 800 square metres for parking.