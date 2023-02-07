By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 20:21

Iconic British comedy series to return with new episodes after 40 years

After 40 years, the iconic Fawlty Towers is getting a reboot, with new episodes and starring John Cleese as Basil.

It has been revealed today, Tuesday, February 7, that Fawlty Towers, one of the most iconic British comedy series of all time, will return to television screens. The final episode of this classic 1970s show was last broadcast on BBC Two in 1979, more than 40 years ago.

Once again controlling the madcap comedy will be John Cleese, the show’s original star and co-writer. This time around, he will be joined by Camilla Cleese, his real-life daughter, according to thesun.co.uk.

The classic comedy revolved around the antics of Cleese’s manic character Basil Fawlty, a grumpy hotel owner in the English seaside town of Torquay. In this reboot, Basil will meet his long-lost daughter and decide to open a boutique hotel. Brand new episodes will follow Basil’s attempts to deal with the modern world.

Castle Rock Entertainment are the production company behind this new series. The American entity includes the talents of producer Matthew George, and actor, Rob Reiner.

Commenting on the script, John Cleese said: “When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember”.

“By dessert, we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series”, he added.

In response, Riener said: “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh”.

“Meeting John and Camilla was one of the great thrills of my life. I’m obsessed with Fawlty Towers and the legendary characters he created. I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it’s come true”, enthused Matthew George.

Fawlty Towers consistently tops all-time British comedy lists despite only 12 episodes ever being recorded. Cleese co-wrote the show along with his ex-wife, Connie Booth, who also starred as the hotel chambermaid Polly Sherman.

Prunella Scales played the part of Basil’s bossy wife Sybil, while Andrew Sachs was Manuel, their Spanish waiter, arguably one of the funniest roles in television comedy history. A whole host of other characters constantly appeared, including ‘The Major’, who was a permanent hotel guest.

