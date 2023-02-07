Malaga Council, the driving force behind initiative “enjoy without leaving a trace”

The operation depends on five variables: number of visitors, country and city of origin, means of transport used in their journey and nights spent, as well as the vehicle they will use at their destination and the estimated kilometres they will travel.

The tool is now available in four languages – Spanish, English, German and French – on the website www.costadelsolmalaga.org.

A tourist couple from Amsterdam who spend a week on the Costa del Sol and drives 400 kilometres in a rental car leave a footprint of 1,141 kilos of carbon dioxide. In the same period, a family of four arriving from Marseille in their car and driving a further 1,000 kilometres along the Malaga coastline emits 1,557 kilos.

The tourist destination is now going to compensate for these emissions by planting trees. It will do so first through the public company Turismo Costa del Sol, which has already reforested a small forest of a thousand trees to balance its own footprint and has enough land in the province of Malaga to plant 400,000 trees.

In the second stage of the project starting in the summer, it will give travellers the option of paying for the pollution generated during their holidays.