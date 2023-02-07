UPDATE: Death toll passes 3,700 in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
By Anna Ellis • 07 February 2023 • 17:36

Melia Hotels to open a five-star hotel in the centre of Malaga. Image: Melia Hotels International.

The hotel is scheduled to open at the end of 2024, becoming a benchmark hotel for modernity and avant-garde luxury in Malaga.

Melia Hotels International continues to grow its portfolio of luxury hotels, which is scheduled to increase by more than 40 per cent over the next three years, after announcing a new hotel for its luxury lifestyle ME by Melia brand in the historic centre of Malaga.

The hotel will be located on the Calle Victoria, next to the Plaza de la Merced, with views of the sea and the monuments of the Alcazaba. It will also be located near the Roman Theatre, the Picasso Museum and the Museum of Malaga.

This prime location near all the most important and attractive cultural and dining options in the city is the ideal setting for the hotel which is inspired by the most contemporary and innovative European lifestyle experiences.

