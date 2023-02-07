More than 100 litres/m² of rain deposited in parts of Malaga province

By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 22:23

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

Parts of Malaga province received in excess of 100 litres/m² this Tuesday, February 7.

According to data recorded by the Hidrosur network, some parts of Malaga province received in excess of 100 litres/m² of rain today Tuesday, February 7.

Ojen was the municipality where the most rainfall was concentrated throughout the day, with 103.6 litres/m² reportedly accumulating. More than 90 of the 100.1 litres/m² that hit Ojen collected were during the course of a 12-hour period. This was followed by the Aljaima area, in the municipality of Cartama, where 100.1 litres/m² fell.

As a result of the front currently affecting the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce region, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has issued an orange weather alert for both areas until 9am tomorrow, Wednesday 8.

In the Fahala river, a tributary of the Guadalhorce that runs between Alhaurin el Grande and Cartama, 76.9 litres/m² were registered by the rain gauges. At the Sierra de Mijas station, 68.9 litres/m² accumulated.

Coin saw 52.4 litres/m² of rainfall while the Marbella treatment plant recorded 44.4 litres/m². The La Concepcion reservoir – which is in need of topping up – recorded a somewhat lower amount of 30.6 litres/m².

The Axarquia region also struggled to receive any significant rainfall with the La Viñuela reservoir containing the lowest level of water supplies in the province.

AEMET predicted that up to 40 litres/m² could fall in a 12-hour period tomorrow in the two regions with the orange alert issued. The most intense and persistent rainfall is expected in the westernmost parts of Malaga province.

In addition to locally strong and persistent rain, there is also the possibility of storms. Snow will fall from 1400 to 1600 metres. Few changes are expected in temperatures, with strong intervals of easterly winds.

On Thursday 9, the heavy rainfall will give way to a coastal storm that is expected to arrive from the east. AEMET has already issued advance warnings of this, with yellow alerts along the entire coast of the Costa del Sol. Force 7 winds of between 50 to 60 km/h along with waves of 3 to 4 metres in height are expected.

Maximum temperatures are expected to oscillate between 17°C in Velez-Malaga and 16°C in the capital of Malaga, falling to 11°C in Ronda. In Antequera, there will be minimums of 5°C, and 6°C in Ronda, while the headwaters of the coastal region will not drop below 10 or 11°C said AEMET.

On Friday 10, the last remnants of the front are expected to drop some scattered and light rainfall. This is most likely during the early hours of the day in the Serrania de Ronda and the west coast. The weekend is expected to be sunnier, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.