No more masks on public transport in Spain from February 8 as government confirms changes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 February 2023 • 9:35

Masks on public transport - Imnage Yaroslav Astakhov / Shutterstock.com

The Minister of Health Carolina Darias confirmed today that the requirement to use masks on public transport was no longer necessary from Wednesday, February 8.

The minister had made the announcement earlier in the month but had to wait for the change to be published in the government’s gazette before it came into law.

The change means that from tomorrow no masks will need to be worn on aeroplanes, buses and trains although everyone retains the right to do so. Masks, however, remain mandatory in health centres, hospitals and pharmacies.

Initially planned for March, the government decided that on balance the requirement could be lifted earlier with the main risk had passed. That view was supported by Fernando Simón, the Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health (CCAES) who said the continued use was illogical.

This he said was because people were not required to wear masks in other situations that could just as easily result in the spread of the virus.

Spain is the last to remove the requirement bringing it in line with the rest of Europe.

Many will be rejoicing as the requirement to wear a mask on public transport is lifted from tomorrow.

