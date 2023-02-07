Kim Jong-un AWOL day before major event sparking health rumours

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 February 2023 • 9:47

Kim Jong-un – Image Alexander Khitrov / Shutterstock.com

Rumours about the health of Kim Jong-un are growing with the North Korean dictator not having been seen in public for a little over a month.

Jong-un is reported by N K News on Tuesday, February 7 to have missed a recent key agriculture meeting, the first time he has done so since coming to power. He is also said to have not been seen at any of the military parade preparations, with the event due to take place on February 8 to mark the marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.

That has led to speculation that Kim is not well and has taken a step back from public appearances, although this is not the first time he has done so. At the end of 2021, he is said to have taken a similarly long break, but it also comes after he introduced his daughter to the military late last year.

Preparations for the February 8 event have been underway since December and around the same time, Kim went missing.

What has added to the rumours is that North Koreans have been seen wearing medical masks alongside multiple mysterious structures covered in black drapes. The country has been fighting flu and COVID-19 respiratory infections and recently issued an enforcement notice to say that no one is allowed to mention COVID-19.

With North Korea and its leader Kim Jung-un secretive, rumours often swirl around the leadership. His absence only adds to feed those rumours, but tomorrow will confirm whether he is well or not as this is an event he will definitely not miss unless.

