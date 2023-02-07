Pair jailed for total of 27 years following robbery at cycling hero Mark Cavendish’s home in Essex

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 15:20

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish. Mike A. Martin/Shutterstock.com

Two men have been jailed for a total of 27 years for robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their Essex home.

The robbery, which took place in November, 2021, has left the couple reportedly considering selling their home due to the “continuing fear”.

Balaclava-clad intruders broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, as he slept upstairs with his wife Peta, the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

Mrs Cavendish, speaking at the sentencing today, Tuesday, February 7, said the robbery had “turned a loving family home into a constant reminder of threat and fear”.

Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000 , were among the items taken in the raid at around 2.30am on November 27, 2021.

Romario Henry, aged 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, denied two counts of robbery, but was found guilty after an earlier trial and sentenced today to 15 years in prison.

Ali Sesay, aged 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery and was jailed for 12 years.

The senior investigating officer on the case, DI Tony Atkin, said previously: “This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian, who at the time was recovering from significant injuries resulting from a crash while competing, which was well publicised.”

Sesay also admitted to six unrelated firearms offences and was sentenced to a further eight years in prison, consecutive to the 12-year jail sentence for the robbery.

Henry, meanwhile, appeared on trial with co-defendant Oludewa Okorosobo, aged 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, who was found not guilty.

