By Anna Ellis • 07 February 2023 • 15:40

Peek, the male Bornean orangutan of BIOPARC Fuengirola passes away. Image: BIOPARC Fuengirola.

In the world of conservation, there is no better news than the recovery of a species in danger of extinction or the announcement of new births that guarantee their existence.

But there are also other sadder realities that animal protection teams have to face, such as deaths.

On this occasion, the BIOPARC Fuengirola team has had to face the harsh reality of the death of Peek, the male Bornean orangutan that it has housed since 2002.

This unexpected event took place over the weekend of February 4 and 5. The apparent normality of Peek’s behaviour did not lead the staff to suspect any problems, but the sudden immobility of the animal set off alarm bells among the members of BIOPARC Fuengirola.

“Peek’s death came as a surprise to everyone. He did not show any symptoms that would lead us to suspect that he was suffering from the heart failure that the autopsy revealed. His movements and behaviour with the rest of the orangutans in the group were normal”, confirmed Jesus Recuero, technical and veterinary director at BIOPARC Fuengirola.

“In the autopsy, we examined all the organs. All of them were in perfect condition, except for the heart. This showed cardiac insufficiency on the right side and lesions in the muscle that confirm the infarction suffered,” explains Recuero.

 

