UPDATE: Divers find no trace of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

07:14 (February 7) – Locals are reporting a large police and emergency vehicle presence at a bridge some five miles downriver from where Nicola Buller went missing.

Residents report seeing drones scouring the area along with emergency workers on and around the bridge after they were called to the area.

But a Lancashire Police spokesperson told The Sun: “The search of the sand and surrounding area near to Shard Bridge by Lancashire Police and the Coastguard proved negative.”

The reports come as the dive crew leader says that he believes the mobile phone left on a bench on the river bank was a decoy, left there to put investigators off her trail.

Peter of Faulding of the search group SGI said they had found nothing despite using the most sophisticated underwater sonar coupled with a helicopter.

17:03 (February 6) – The head of the dive team from Specialist Group International (SGI) who are currently trawling the river for any signs of missing dog-walker Nicola Bulley has said there is “something not right” about the police river theory.

Peter Faulding told the Mirror he is not convinced about the police theory that she fell into the river. He said: “Normally people would scream out and I don’t know if there was other people in the area but you’d scream out, you’d flap around and the dog would normally maybe stay with the owner.

“There’s something, in my opinion, not quite right here.”

SGI, who are using sonar in the river and a helicopter in the air, are undertaking the search free of charge in an effort to find the missing woman.

Faulding added: “If Nicola is here, I’m happy we will find her, if she’s in the river.

“If we can’t find her in the next three or four days in this river, if she’s not here, then I’m confident that she’s not in this stretch of river. I’d be very confident of that.

“We are going to be working our hardest, we’ll probably be working under darkness tonight for a while and that’s my intention to help the family.”

Speaking to ITV´s Good Morning Britain, friend Emma White said: “We hope they uncover nothing, like the police have done for the last 10 days, and we hope Nicola is not in that river.”

The family have also disputed the police line of enquiry saying there is no evidence that she fell in the river. They have also taken to the air to rubbish claims that her husband was involved in her disappearance.

With few leads to go on the police have asked anyone who may know anything to contact them on 101, quoting log 473 of January 27, or to ring 999 for immediate sightings.

10:34 (February 4) – Louise Cunningham, the sister of the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, has taken to social media to ask people to keep an open mind about her disappearance.

In a Facebook post, she wrote that the police had not exhausted all other lines of inquiry and had still to follow up on more leads and CCTV images.

She added that the theory her sister fell into the river and drowned is just that, a theory. She continued by saying there is no evidence that she fell into the river.

Her post said: ‘Everyone needs to keep an open mind as not all CCTV and leads have been investigated fully, the police confirmed the case is far from over.’

08:37 (February 4) – Detectives have speculated that dog walker Nicola Bulley may have fallen into the river trying to retrieve her dog´s ball.

The theory comes as a search of the area yields no sight of the missing woman, however, social media posts show her throwing the ball for her spaniel Willow moments before she disappeared. Bulley was last seen wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting jeans and green wellies, heavy winter clothing that when wet could have weighed her down. Superintendent Sally Riley said they do not expect t foul play and will continue their search for Bulley in the 15-foot (3-metre) deep waters of the river. She added: “I’m not aware of a dog ball being retrieved but it’s possible that a ball could have rolled down the steep bank close to the edge of the water and Ms Bulley was bending down to pick it up. “What she was wearing could also be a factor. “I don’t wish to speculate but the facts are that she was wearing a quilted, ankle-length gilet, which is a big coat, and underneath that there was another coat and then under that coat more clothing. “She was also wearing ankle-length wellingtons. One would assume they fill with water when someone enters a river so all of that clothing is heavy, particularly on someone who is of slight build and only 5 foot three.” The search will continue today with divers scouring the river bed for signs of the missing woman. 16:30 (February 3) – Dog walker Nicola Bulley who seemingly disappeared into thin air days ago after going missing is now thought to have fallen into a local river according to an update from police.

According to the police, an extensive search of the area along the River Wyre had not resulted in Bulley being found, which they now believe may be because she fell into the river.

A search of the river started on Friday, February 3 a week after Bulley disappeared.

Friends have retraced the route taken by Bulley but that has not yielded results either. Police searches had found her springer spaniel running loose, as well as her mobile found which has been left on a bench.

The 45-year-old´s partner had said earlier that he will “never lose hope”.

Paul Ansell told Sky News that he kept playing “every scenario” in his head “around and around” but that his focus had to be supporting their two young daughters.

He added: “I don’t know how I am coping. I don’t want to think about that. I am just focused on the girls.”

Ansell continued: “We’re never, ever going to lose hope, of course we’re not, but it is as though she has vanished into thin air.”

The missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, a mortgage adviser, dropped her six and nine-year-old daughters at school, shortly before taking the dog for a walk. She has never been seen again despite an extensive police search that has involved friends and neighbours.

