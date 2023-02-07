Puppy love this Valentine’s Day with a vegan hamper to be won from The Under Dog Animal Rescue

By Betty Henderson • 07 February 2023 • 12:12

All money raised through ticket sales for the vegan Valentine’s hamper will go towards helping precious dogs like Candy to play freely and find a forever home. Photo credit: The Under Dog (via Facebook)

ARE you searching for the perfect Valentine’s gift while helping a local animal shelter? If so, the Under Dog Animal Rescue Service could have a solution for you! The group is holding a Valentine’s Day hamper raffle, and what’s more, all products included are vegan and cruelty-free.

Local businesses have donated a variety of amazing products towards the hamper including vouchers for Scattergood Aromatherapy, a massage at Frigiliana Wellness, four bottles of wine, a taster pack of coffee from Nerja Coffee, artisan soaps, vegan truffles and brownies, homemade jewellery, hand painted vases and much more!

There’s something for everyone in the hamper, and tickets cost just €2. Entries must be in by Monday, February 13, so that the raffle can be drawn on the same day, in time for Valentine’s Day.

All proceeds raised from tickets purchased for the hamper will go directly towards the Under Dog’s hard work to rescue, protect, and rehome ill-treated and abused dogs across Axarquía.

Anyone interested in buying a ticket can find out more information online at: https://www.facebook.com/theunderdogspain