Real Madrid boss Ancelotti believes abuse aimed at Vinicius is ‘a problem of Spanish football’

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 15:20

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Saolab Press/Shutterstock.com

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that the worrying abuse currently being aimed at star striker Vinicius Jr is a ‘Spanish football’ problem.

Twenty-two-year-old Brazilian ace Vinicius reportedly received racist abuse from fans in Mallorca on Sunday during an ill-tempered match, which Real lost 1-0.

Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three other occasions this season.

Speaking at a news conference in Rabat today, Tuesday February 7, on the eve of Real’s Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt’s Al Ahly, Ancelotti said: “It seems that the problem is Vinicius, and it is not like that.

“It is a problem of Spanish football and it must be solved.

“The question I ask is this: Is it Vinicius or his team mates?

“What do his team mates have to defend Vinicius from?

“Vinicius is the victim of something that I don’t understand.”

Supporters in Mallorca could be heard racially insulting the player in a video published by streaming company DAZN on social media on Sunday.

Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against the Brazilian after a mannequin wearing his No 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training centre ahead of the Madrid derby two weeks ago.

The mannequin was hung by the neck next to a banner in Atletico Madrid’s red and white colours that read “Madrid hates Real” during the early hours of January 26, police said.

In December, Vinicius accused LaLiga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed some shouting abuse and throwing objects at him during a match the previous day in Valladolid.

Real midfielder Federico Valverde told today’s news conference: “On the issue of racism, I think that is people that are bitter with their own lives who go in the stands and try to pay for their frustrations with a 22-year-old kid.

“You have to have respect for other people.

“When a player is fouled a lot it’s part of football, but we as teammates have to defend him.”

Vinicius was fouled 10 times in Sunday’s loss in Mallorca, the most for any player in LaLiga this season.

Statistics indicate that he is the most fouled player in Europe’s top seven leagues, by a big margin.

