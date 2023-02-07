By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 14:51

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov receives top honour in Mali. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received a top honour in Mali on Tuesday, February 7.

Sergei Lavrov was awarded the “Commander of the National Order of Mali.” He was given the honour for his outstanding services to the African nation, as reported by several Russian news outlets.

“On behalf of Russia, Lavrov made political decisions that allowed Mali to survive,” said Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop at the awards ceremony.

“These decisions made it possible to strengthen our defence and security forces, which are a matter of pride. Russia, as a member of the UN Security Council, has constantly supported us so that we can protect our country.”

Russian news outlet RIA published a video of the ceremony via its Telegram channel.

Mali’s Foreign Minister is also reported to have said that the award received by Lavrov was also for the entire Russian people and the President of Russia.

The National Order of Mali was established in 1963 after the country gained independence. The Grand Master of the order is the current president of the country. The National Order of Mali has five degrees – Knight Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer, and Cavalier.

