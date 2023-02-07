Sabores Almeria help us choose the right foods and drinks to keep warm

Sabores Almeria suggests keeping warm, avoiding physical exhaustion and ensuring good thermal insulation in the home is the key to coping better with the drop in temperatures and they are also on board to help us choose the right foods and drinks to consume.

Infusions and teas: These are drinks associated with the winter months due to their multiple benefits. They are becoming more and more common throughout the year, as they also help the body to recover its usual temperature.

Coffee: This drink will also help us to warm up. However, if you plan to drink it in the afternoon, it is best if it is decaffeinated so that you can sleep properly, which is essential for a strong immune system and very beneficial for general health.

Pulses: These are highly recommended foods to combat the cold due to their high energy value. They are also key to a healthy diet, so it is advisable to eat them at least three times a week. Dishes such as fabada, stews or lentils are a good option.

Ginger: Ginger is a good option if you are suffering from high temperatures. Like onion and garlic, it is essential for strengthening our defences. They are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, highly recommended to prevent colds.

Fruits: It is best to select those that are in season, such as oranges, kiwis and mandarins. They all have in common a high vitamin C content, which is highly recommended for strengthening the immune system.

Broths and consommes: As well as creams and purees. They will help to maintain body temperature. If we choose the right ingredients for the recipe, they can also offer numerous benefits. You can prepare purees based on different vegetables or opt for broths with a high protein content.

Chocolate: Finally, and for the juiciest palates, Sabores Almeria recommends a good cup of chocolate accompanied by some good churros. Within this variety, the healthiest, due to the properties it contains, is dark chocolate, either whole or unmixed.