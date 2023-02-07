By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 15:57
Shock as man found dead at his home in Valencia's Xàtiva. Image: Natalia de la Rubia/Shutterstock.com
Emergency service crews were dispatched to a property in Calle Mossèn Uríos, located in the old town 0f Valencia’s Xàtiva after reports that a man had been found dead.
Local media reports suggest that Spain’s National Police were called to the scene at around 7 am on February 7.
Ambulance crews were also sent to the scene but the man was already deceased.
Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV reported that the man, who has yet to be formally identified but is believed to have the initials B.A, was already known to officers after having several run-ins with the local police force.
According to the media outlet, the man most likely died of a drug overdose.
It reported that officers were seen removing needles from the scene, believed to have been used by the man.
However, an autopsy has been ordered in order to clarify the cause of death.
The news comes after a married couple was tragically found dead in Valencia last month.
On Monday, December 12, the bodies of Wilmer Solano, 56, and Nancy Edith, 55, were discovered in the town of Llíria.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.