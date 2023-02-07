By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 15:57

Shock as man found dead at his home in Valencia's Xàtiva. Image: Natalia de la Rubia/Shutterstock.com

SHOCKING news from Spain’s Valencia on Tuesday, February 7 after a man was found dead at his home in Xàtiva.

Emergency service crews were dispatched to a property in Calle Mossèn Uríos, located in the old town 0f Valencia’s Xàtiva after reports that a man had been found dead.

Local media reports suggest that Spain’s National Police were called to the scene at around 7 am on February 7.

Ambulance crews were also sent to the scene but the man was already deceased.

Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV reported that the man, who has yet to be formally identified but is believed to have the initials B.A, was already known to officers after having several run-ins with the local police force.

According to the media outlet, the man most likely died of a drug overdose.

It reported that officers were seen removing needles from the scene, believed to have been used by the man.

However, an autopsy has been ordered in order to clarify the cause of death.

The news comes after a married couple was tragically found dead in Valencia last month.

On Monday, December 12, the bodies of Wilmer Solano, 56, and Nancy Edith, 55, were discovered in the town of Llíria.

