By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 13:32

"The West will fall to its knees" says Chechen rebel leader. Image: 977_ReX_977/Shutterstock.com

CHECHEN rebel leader Ramzan Kadyrov has given his prediction as to when the war between Russia and Ukraine will end after he suggested that “The West will fall to its knees.”

“The West will fall to its knees,” Kadyrov said on Tuesday, February 7, after he noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will end by the end of 2023.

“The special operation will be over by the end of the year. European states will recognise the wrongness of their actions and the West will fall to its knees,” Kadyrov told Akhmed Dudayev, Chechnya’s minister for foreign relations, press and information, as reported by Russian media outlet Gazeta.

Kadyrov also noted that European countries will have to “cooperate with Russia in all spheres, they have no other choice.”

Earlier this month, Kadyrov appointed his 26-year-old nephew as Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister.

On Thursday, February 2, 26-year-old Khamzat Kadyrov was appointed the new “Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Chechen Republic.”

“Khamzat is a talented and executive leader. He proved this by achieving high results in previous positions in state authorities and local self-government. I wished I wish him success in his new position,” Kadyrov wrote on Vkontakte at the time.

