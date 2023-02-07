Three Palma scammers sentenced to one year in prison each for second-biggest Amazon returns scam ever

By Betty Henderson • 07 February 2023 • 16:43

Three young people in Palma pleaded guilty to defrauding Amazon out of €350,000 and exploiting victims in a huge scam between 2017 and 2019. Photo credit: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

THREE young people were sentenced to one year in prison each in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday, February 7 after planning and orchestrating the biggest scam seen by online retailer Amazon in Europe.

Two brothers, James Gilbert K. and William Peter K. and their friend, Juan Eduardo B. conspired and executed a plan to make huge sums of money by returning products to the online retailing giant, Amazon. Together, the group exploited the American company’s immediate returns policy and scammer buyers on the island, making an estimated €350,000.

The string of fraud offences was carried out between 2017 and July, 17 2019 when the three boys were caught by law enforcement agents and arrested on fraud charges.

Investigators found that the three boys would advertise high-value products as ‘new’ on resale websites such as Ebay and Wallapop before ordering them off Amazon to interested buyers’ home addresses. They would then use Amazon’s return system to obtain a refund, and the product would never arrive to customers’ homes.

The young people pleaded guilty and received a fine alongside their sentences.