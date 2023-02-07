Torremolinos takes its ‘Infinite Summer’ to the Salon des Vacances in Brussels

Spain is the second international destination for holidays of more than four nights for tourists from Belgium, being also the first choice in the sun and beach segment.

Torremolinos received 33,955 Belgian tourists in 2022, representing an increase of 18.9 per cent over the figure for 2019, the year before the pandemic. The overnight stays of these tourists last year were 232,902, also experiencing a growth of 18.8 per cent compared to 2019.

Under the slogan ‘An Infinite Summer’, Torremolinos participated in the fair where professional meetings were held and the public were shown numerous materials about the various campaigns launched as ’10 Leisure Plans for the Family in Torremolinos.’

The new brochure ‘Torremolinos, a paradise for sport’ was also taken to Brussels with detailed information about the sports on offer in the town which, thanks to its climate, allows the enjoyment of leisure and outdoor sports all year round.