By Imran Khan • 07 February 2023 • 16:20

UK government reports three British nationals missing after earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Photo by Lev Radin Shutterstioc

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has confirmed that three British nationals are missing after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, while a further 35 have been affected

The UK government has announced that three British nationals have been reported missing since a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

This statement was made by UK´s foreign secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday, February 7, who said, “We know that three British nationals are missing and the Foreign Office’s Crisis Response Hub is working to support the at least 35 British nationals who have been directly affected by these earthquakes”, as cited by Mail Online.

Cleverly added, “We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low.”

Discussing the death toll during a speech in the House of Commons, Cleverly said that more than 6,000 buildings have collapsed after the powerful earthquake, adding that electricity and gas supply has also been severely affected.

He also added that many of the refugees from Syria, also resided in the provinces of Turkey that have faced devastation and the “the country is requesting international assistance “on a scale that matches the enormity of the situation that they are facing.”

So far, no confirmation has been provided by the British government if the missing Brits were in Syria or Turkey.

