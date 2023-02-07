UK police issue fresh appeal to trace aristocrat Constance Marten and her sex-offender boyfriend

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 12:08

Aristocrat Constance Martin and her sex-offender boyfriend Mark Gordon. Photo by Metropolitan Police

Fresh appeals for information have been issued by Met Police in the UK as concern for the wellbeing of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby continues to grow.

Officers now believed they have been camping out in the Sussex countryside.

It is a month since the car Ms Marten and Gordon were travelling in was found on fire on the hard-shoulder of the M61 in Lancashire.

Ms Marten, who is from a wealthy family, has lived an isolated life with Mr Gordon, a convicted sex offender, since they met in 2016.

Her grandmother was a friend of Princess Margaret and she once appeared as an It girl in Tatler.

She is the daughter of Napier Anthony Sturt Marten and Virginie Charlotte Camu.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command said: “Previous appeals have resulted in around 300 calls from members of the public, but sadly they have not led to the couple and their baby being found.

“While we are very grateful to everyone who has already called, we still need to hear from anyone who has seen the couple since Sunday, 8 January and we are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found.

“I am appealing in particular to people who may have spent time in the countryside near Newhaven and elsewhere in Sussex to think carefully as to whether they may have seen Constance and Mark over the past four weeks.

“Given the time that’s passed they may have travelled on, so I also need to hear from anyone who may have seen them further afield.”

Addressing Ms Marten and Gordon directly, Det Supt Basford said: “Constance and Mark, your baby has spent the first month of its short life exposed to the elements when it should be safe and warm and, most importantly, seen by medics.

“After a month you must be running low on cash.

“Please pick up the phone and let us know, at the very least, that you are okay.

“We are ready to come to you and see that you and the baby get medical attention.”

Detectives have been tirelessly working to trace the family and have tracked them to Newhaven in East Sussex.

They were dropped off in a taxi at 04:56 on Sunday, January 8, just outside the entrance to the port.

They then walked to where the A259 crosses over the B2109.

They were seen sheltering from the rain, under the overpass, at about 06:00hrs.

At around 06:15hrs on Sunday, January 8, they walked along Cantercrow Hill into the fields beyond.

They were carrying a number of bags and their blue tent, and officers believe they have been camping in the area subsequently, although given the time that’s passed they could have moved on some considerable distance.

However, they were no longer in possession of the pushchair that they were previously seen with after they dumped it in Flower and Dean Walk, E1, at 23:46hrs on Saturday, January 7.

Det Supt Basford added: “For a month now Mark, Constance and her new-born have been continually on the move in sub-zero temperatures with no medical attention and we are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing.

“We know that the baby was still alive on January 8 and finding the baby remains our top priority.

“Maybe you have information but were reluctant to come forward to help us find the family.

“It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of this highly vulnerable infant.

“If you have seen the family, if you gave them directions, if they got into your taxi or came into your shop to buy food, drink or nappies – no matter how small a detail it may seem – please do get in touch.

“Please also be assured that if they have paid you to provide a service, a lift, somewhere to stay or something else, you are not in any sort of trouble, we just need you to tell us what you know so that we can find them and make them safe.”

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call the incident room on 020 7175 0785.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.