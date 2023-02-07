UK postal workers CALL OFF day of strike action following Royal Mail legal challenge

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 11:57

The single-day walk-out had been scheduled to take place next Thursday. mikecphoto/Shutterstock.com

Postal workers in the UK have called off a scheduled strike next week after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced that it had been hit with a legal challenge from Royal Mail.

The single-day walk-out had been scheduled to take place next Thursday, February 16, and was set to involve 115,000 posties and sorting office staff.

The move came in response to an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

However, union chiefs have decided not to fight the legal challenge, indicating that the risk that losing in court could impact a new strike ballot.

Royal Mail, which is owned by stock market-listed International Distributions Services PLC (LSE:IDS), has responded by expressing its relief at the cancelled strikes and insisted that it would use this time to continue discussions with the aim of reaching a deal.

The company reportedly challenged the planned industrial action on the grounds of a “legal error” relating to the reasons for the strikes.

The CWU union has indicated that it will re-enter negotiations with Royal Mail later on this week, but official have added that if talks fail, it will significantly step up the programme of strike action.

Workers are demanding more pay due to inflation and are opposing Royal Mail’s proposed changes to working conditions, including compulsory Sunday work.

Workers have been offered a pay deal which Royal Mail says is worth up to 9% over 18 months.

However, the CWU says its members continue to demand more because of inflation – the rate at which prices rise – nearing a 40-year high in the UK at present.

