UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to announce ‘mini’ cabinet reshuffle

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 9:13

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a Government reshuffle later this morning, Tuesday, February 7.

Mr Sunak has been seeking a new party chairman for more than a week now, following the departure of Nadhim Zahawi.

The government is reportedly expected to announce some new names in senior roles – with widespread talk also hinting at a reorganisation of some government departments.

The weekly scheduled cabinet meeting has been pushed back an hour and will now begin at 10:30 GMT.

One well-placed source has told the BBC they expected Mr Zahawi’s successor to be the Trade Minister Greg Hands.

Should that happen, Mr Sunak would be looking for a new trade minister.

Rumours around Westminster have been alive with chat about a potential reshuffle all weekend, after requests were made for diaries to be shifted prompted suspicions from some.

Continued talk of a reshuffle being dismissed by those around the prime minister, and the potential overhaul could be “relatively limited”, with a domino effect caused by the naming of a successor for Mr Zahawi, The Times reported, citing a government source.

Dominic Raab is expected to survive a potential reshuffle, as Mr Sunak has previously indicated he would wait for the outcome of an inquiry into the deputy prime minister’s conduct before taking any action.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is being investigated by Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC over bullying allegations – with dozens of officials thought to be involved in eight formal complaints.

Mr Raab has always denied the bullying allegations.

Mr Sunak’s pledge to govern with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” when he entered No 10 more than 100 days ago has been dented by the revelations over Mr Zahawi’s financial affairs and the bullying claims dogging Mr Raab.

The prime minister sacked Mr Zahawi after an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, concluded that he had breached the ministerial code by failing to be transparent about the multimillion-pound settlement with HM Revenue and Customs reached while he was chancellor, which included paying a penalty.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.