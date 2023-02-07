By Imran Khan • 07 February 2023 • 15:42

Ukraine claims record deaths of Russian force Photo by Seneline Shutterstock.com

Officials in Kyiv claimed that over 1,030 Russian troops have died in the past 24 hours, as Moscow pushed thousands more on the eastern frontiers of Ukraine

The military in Ukraine has claimed that over 1,030 Russian soldiers have died in the last two days, adding that the past 24 hours have been the deadliest since the war started.

This announcement comes at a time when thousands of soldiers and mercenaries are being pushed by Russia toward the eastern frontiers of Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the total tally of Russian military deaths has increased to 133,190, as per recent estimates by the Ukrainian military.

The statement also said that Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed 25 Russian tanks, within the past two days.

Meanwhile, Russia has denied the claims and said that its military has killed a huge number of Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia during its first mobilization of troops since World War II has called hundreds of thousands of troops after it failed to capture Kyiv last year.

But last few weeks have seen Russia make one of its first gains, but the country has still not been successful in capturing any major population centres, as the winter campaign against Ukraine intensifies.

Both Kyiv as well as its Western allies have been claiming that Russia is sending thousands of additional troops toward Ukraine´s eastern frontier, in the hope to make more gains before the first anniversary of the war.

___________________________________________________________

