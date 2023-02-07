By Imran Khan • 07 February 2023 • 15:42
Ukraine claims record deaths of Russian force
Photo by Seneline Shutterstock.com
The military in Ukraine has claimed that over 1,030 Russian soldiers have died in the last two days, adding that the past 24 hours have been the deadliest since the war started.
This announcement comes at a time when thousands of soldiers and mercenaries are being pushed by Russia toward the eastern frontiers of Ukraine.
According to Reuters, the total tally of Russian military deaths has increased to 133,190, as per recent estimates by the Ukrainian military.
The statement also said that Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed 25 Russian tanks, within the past two days.
Meanwhile, Russia has denied the claims and said that its military has killed a huge number of Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia during its first mobilization of troops since World War II has called hundreds of thousands of troops after it failed to capture Kyiv last year.
But last few weeks have seen Russia make one of its first gains, but the country has still not been successful in capturing any major population centres, as the winter campaign against Ukraine intensifies.
Both Kyiv as well as its Western allies have been claiming that Russia is sending thousands of additional troops toward Ukraine´s eastern frontier, in the hope to make more gains before the first anniversary of the war.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.